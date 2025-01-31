Buccaneers block another offensive staff member from joining Jaguars HC Liam Coen
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may still be a little upset at how Liam Coen spurned them.
Coen was set to be the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history before secretly meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars and taking their head coaching job instead. He's tried to bring his staff over to Duval — he wanted to interview Bucs o-line coach Kevin Carberry for that same job in Jacksonville, but he was blocked by Tampa Bay, who can block any move the NFL doesn't consider a promotion.
Coen went ahead and asked Tampa Bay again if he could interview one of the staffers he brought there. This time, he wanted to promote Brian Picucci from assistant offensive line coach to offensive line coach, and Tampa Bay still said no.
While that's a promotion in the traditional sense, the NFL only considers it a "promotion" when a coach goes from being an assistant to a coordinator. In this case, Coen's plan for Picucci to become his offensive line coach isn't a big enough jump, so for now, he'll be staying in Tampa Bay.
Whether or not coaches like Carberry and Picucci are even retained when Tampa Bay hires its new offensive coordinator remains to be seen — and if they aren't, that could be a whole other dramatic saga. But for right now, the Bucs are giving Coen so much of an inch, and it's not hard to see why.
