Buccaneers boost pass rush in new NFL.com mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an aging front seven in need of adding some youth this offseason.
That's why NFL.com draft analyst Dan Parr conducted a recent mock draft that saw the Bucs land Marshall pass rusher and the NCAA sack leader for this past season, Mike Green, with the No. 19 overall pick.
Bucs going Green?
"You can never have enough good pass rushers. I can hear Todd Bowles saying that as the Bucs select the 2024 FBS leader in sacks," Parr writes.
Green had 17 sacks for Marshall this past season, leading the country. With so many pass rushers getting up in age for the Bucs, the team would benefit from adding one or two at the position in this year's draft.
Green projects to be one of the best prospects coming out of the draft, and his stock is rising so much that Tampa may not even get the chance to select him. However, if he is on the board, the Buccaneers should look to strike.
