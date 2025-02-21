Buccaneers bring back Super Bowl-winning assistant, reshuffle defensive staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to re-tool their defense this offseason in an effort to be contenders in the NFL. That includes players, of course, who they'll find in free agency and the NFL Draft — but it also includes some additions and some re-organizing to the team's defensive coaching staff.
The Bucs annoucned an assortment of moves on Friday, with the first being a acquisition of a former defensive assistant. Tampa Bay announced that Mike Caldwell was returning to the program after serving as an inside linebackers coach from 2019-21 — Caldwell has served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator since then and was most recently the inside linebackers coach and run game coordinator in Las Vegas with the Raiders last year.
With Caldwell back in the building, Tampa Bay has done some more shuffling with its coaching staff. Larry Foote was previously the team's inside linebackers coach, but he's now been moved to outside linebackers. He takes the spot that George Edwards has recently had since 2023, and Edwards is now being moved to pass game coordinator on the defense under Todd Bowles.
The moves come at a time when Tampa Bay's pass rush has been ineffective, and they also bring the Buccaneers back to some championship-winning roots. Caldwell was inside linebackers coach and Foote was outside linebackers coach when the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LIV in 2020, so perhaps the Buccaneers are trying to get some of that magic back for the 2025 season.
