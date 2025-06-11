Buccaneers can leap back into playoffs in 2025
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to win their fifth straight division crown this upcoming season, but the longer the team has to defend its title, the harder it becomes.
The NFC South isn't the strongest division in the NFL, but the teams challenging the Bucs are improving, making it a tougher task for Tampa.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon lays out how the Bucs can make the playoffs again for the 2025 season.
Bucs can make playoffs once again
"Seeing as this division is unlikely to get any wild-card spots, and with Penix and Young possibly coming up for Atlanta and Carolina, the Bucs probably need more from Baker Mayfield now than they got in 2024," Gagnon wrote.
The Atlanta Falcons are making a push for the postseason, and with Penix under center for an entire season, there is a lot of potential for them to make that leap. The Bucs lost to them in both meetings last season, and if the Falcons remain close, those games could play a real role in the outcome of the division.
As for the Panthers, they may have been the league's worst team in 2023, but strides were made in 2024. If they can carry that momentum into the 2025 season, the Bucs may not be able to keep up.
The New Orleans Saints shouldn't be a team contending in 2025, but beating them in each meeting will be critical to keeping pace in the NFC South and playoff races.
