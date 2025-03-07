Buccaneers could trade $52 million star during free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star cornerback Jamel Dean could be at a crossroads this offseason.
Dean, 28, has played with the Bucs since 2019, but his time with the franchise could be coming to an end. Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes Dean could be involved in trade talks this offseason.
Deal for Dean?
"In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Jamel Dean to a four-year, $52 million contract that included $24.5 million in guarantees. However, he has struggled to stay healthy and made few game-changing plays," Moton wrote.
"Over the last two years, the 28-year-old has missed nine contests because of injury and logged 11 pass breakups and one interception while allowing the highest passer rating rates (111 and 91.2) in his six-year career. The Buccaneers signed Dean to an extension in his prime, but his production has been minimal, and his recent injury history raises some concern."
"... If so, a team could acquire Dean in hopes that he will stay healthy. However, it could also cut him without any financial strings attached because his contract doesn't carry any guaranteed money into the new league year."
Dean hasn't lived up to his deal, but perhaps another team would be interested in his services. The Bucs would rather trade than release him so they can get some value, so that avenue should be explored before the team fully moves on.
