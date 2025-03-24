Buccaneers crack top 15 in latest ESPN power rankings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have some work to do to improve their team. They've brought back the entire offense from last year after securing players like Chris Godwin and Sterling Shepard in free agency, and now, the focus goes to the defense to shore up that unit.
Tampa Bay signed edge rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal to shore up its edge rushing room, but it's still missing pieces at inside linebacker and cornerback, and that's something that any ranking would have to take into account. That seems to be what ESPN did in its latest power rankings, putting the Buccaneers at No. 14 overall — the highest-ranking NFC South team and the seventh-highest NFC team on the list.
Additionally, ESPN reporter Jenna Laine wrote about what she believes is the most underrated move the team made this year — keeping offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, who now serves as run game coordinator.
"The Bucs did the two best things they possibly could to account for the loss of Liam Coen. They promoted pass game coordinator (and "wizard") Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator. And the importance of keeping Carberry, their offensive line coach last season, can't be overstated. He played an integral role in their run game improving from a league-worst 88.8 rushing yards per game in 2023 to fourth-best with 149.2 in 2024."
The Bucs' offense could see some strides in 2025 with the same unit, but new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard has to prove that he can operate that offense similarly to how Liam Coen did. Additionally, the Bucs will need to get some proven starters on the defensive side of the ball, and they have a chance to add a cornerback, inside linebacker or a safety through the NFL Draft.
Should they do all of those things, the Buccaneers will have the chance to move up a ranking like this real fast.
