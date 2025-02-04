Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers DB Jordan Whitehead could be on trade block this offseason

Jordan Whitehead's stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be cut short.

Jeremy Brener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball and is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3).
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball and is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3). / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to make some changes to the roster this offseason in order to retool and get back to where they want to be.

These changes mean moves will be made that don't look strong on the surface but will help tremendously for cap purposes.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that Buccaneers defensive back Jordan Whitehead could be traded this offseason.

READ MORE: Rams expected to trade Cooper Kupp: Should the Buccaneers make a move?

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead
NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Could Whitehead be traded?

"Jordan Whitehead was brought in as a free agent acquisition last season, but didn't necessarily make the impact the Bucs were hoping for. He didn't record a single interception in 12 starts and gave up a passer rating of 125.5 when targeted. He was much better in his first stint with the Bucs and his two year stay with the Jets. He could be more highly valued by another team and the entirety of his $4.5 million cap hit would go with him," Ballentine writes.

The Bucs could probably get a mid-round pick for his services, and teams looking for a starting-caliber safety should be willing to make that move.

READ MORE: Mike Evans reveals thoughts on new Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield takes friendly jab at Liam Coen for taking Jaguars job

• Baker Mayfield lines up out of position for NFC in more Pro Bowl shenanigans

• Buccaneers fans, pundits react to new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard

• Jaguars, Liam Coen target key Buccaneers executive for general manager opening

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News