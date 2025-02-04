Buccaneers DB Jordan Whitehead could be on trade block this offseason
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to make some changes to the roster this offseason in order to retool and get back to where they want to be.
These changes mean moves will be made that don't look strong on the surface but will help tremendously for cap purposes.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that Buccaneers defensive back Jordan Whitehead could be traded this offseason.
Could Whitehead be traded?
"Jordan Whitehead was brought in as a free agent acquisition last season, but didn't necessarily make the impact the Bucs were hoping for. He didn't record a single interception in 12 starts and gave up a passer rating of 125.5 when targeted. He was much better in his first stint with the Bucs and his two year stay with the Jets. He could be more highly valued by another team and the entirety of his $4.5 million cap hit would go with him," Ballentine writes.
The Bucs could probably get a mid-round pick for his services, and teams looking for a starting-caliber safety should be willing to make that move.
