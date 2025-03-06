Buccaneers DT makes bold prediction for 2025 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled on the defensive side of the ball in 2024 and will be looking to improve in that area in 2025. They have already made a couple of moves on that side of the ball and will undoubtedly be making more as the offseason progresses with free agency and the NFL draft on the horizon.
One of the main areas on defense that was an issue for the Bucs was getting pressure from their edge rushers. However, on the bright side, the interior of Calijah Kancey and Vita Vea provided the Bucs with most of their sacks on opposing quarterbacks.
Kancey, in particular, was a demon up the middle, coming away with 7.5 sacks to lead the team, making a nice jump from four sacks his rookie season. With another offseason under his belt, there is no doubt that he can continue to improve, especially if Tampa Bay invests at the edge position, which is why Kancey himself made the bold prediction that he would come away with double-digit sacks this upcoming season.
Kancey has dealt with injuries through his first two seasons in the NFL, which has also delayed some of his development, so being fully healthy through camp and the season will be imperative for the defensive line to have an impact on opposing offenses.
Todd Bowles has become synonymous for his defensive prowess as a play caller, but his defense has fallen off the past couple of seasons. If Kancey can continue his strong play and the Bucs can do what it takes to refortify their edge position, coverage linebackers, and secondary, then they should have a great chance of getting things back on track in 2025.
