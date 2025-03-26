Buccaneers encouraged to find replacement for $52 million wide receiver in draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a major decision looming regarding the future of star wide receiver Mike Evans.
Evans has been a key part of the Bucs for ten seasons. As he ages and contract considerations come into play, the front office may need to plan for a future without him. After signing a two-year, $52 million contract extension with the Buccaneers in March 2024, Evans will become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks that the Bucs should start looking towards the future and think about drafting Evans replacement.
“The Bucs should look to re-sign him when that time comes,” Ballentine wrote. “He’s played his entire career in Tampa and it would feel wrong to see him in another jersey. But they might want to make a surprising move and draft a receiver earlier than expected despite extending (Chris) Godwin."
Despite this, Evans still produces at a high level even at 32 years old and recently just tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.
One option the Bucs could consider may be Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris, who Ballentine called “the premium big-bodied receiver in the class.” If the Buccaneers decide to wait until the later rounds, Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins could also be under consideration. Ballentine described Higgins as “an interesting project for them in later rounds.”
The priority at the moment is to keep Evans in Tampa. Having a backup plan in place will ensure a smooth transition when the time comes to move on from Evans as he looks toward retirement.
