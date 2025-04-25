Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers fans react to surprising first-round selection in NFL Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fans react to the franchise's first round draft pick of Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Caleb Skinner

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went against the grain of many who were attempting to pick for them with the 19th overall pick. Everyone believed that the Buccaneers would go defense in the first round, with the likes of Jihaad Campbell, Jahdae Barron and Donovan Ezeiruaku being mocked to them the most.

In a twist of fate, Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass decided to go offense despite many of those same guys, and more, still being on the board by drafting THE Ohio State University wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fans likely would have loved for Jason Licht and the team to go defense with so many still available, but they ended up doing the opposite. Based off the fan reactions, things are still pretty split, as many are upset with the pick and others are coming around to what the possibilities can be with Egbuka teaming up with an already lethal Bucs' offense.

READ MORE: WATCH: Highlights from new Buccaneers standout WR Emeka Egbuka

While many still may be upset or confused, like those in Raymond James Stadium for the draft party when the selection is announced, you can see how great of a pick this could eventually end up being. Egbuka comes in as a poised player who is pro-ready. He will seemingly come in and fit in immediately and be able to learn from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while supplanting himself as the next crop of Bucs' wide receivers next to Jalen McMillan.

With their offensive weapon now with the team, the Buccaneers can now focus on the defense, which is deep in this year's draft with many of those being mocked in the first to the Bucs still available.

READ MORE: Buccaneers receive draft grade for Ohio State wide receiver pick in NFL Draft

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• BREAKING: Buccaneers draft Ohio State wide receiver in shocking pick

• Lions star surpasses Buccaneers safety with historic payday

• Buccaneers running back stirs rumors regarding franchise future

•﻿ Buccaneers just outside Top 10 in new power rankings ahead of NFL draft

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News