Buccaneers fans react to surprising first-round selection in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went against the grain of many who were attempting to pick for them with the 19th overall pick. Everyone believed that the Buccaneers would go defense in the first round, with the likes of Jihaad Campbell, Jahdae Barron and Donovan Ezeiruaku being mocked to them the most.
In a twist of fate, Jason Licht and the Bucs' brass decided to go offense despite many of those same guys, and more, still being on the board by drafting THE Ohio State University wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
The fans likely would have loved for Jason Licht and the team to go defense with so many still available, but they ended up doing the opposite. Based off the fan reactions, things are still pretty split, as many are upset with the pick and others are coming around to what the possibilities can be with Egbuka teaming up with an already lethal Bucs' offense.
While many still may be upset or confused, like those in Raymond James Stadium for the draft party when the selection is announced, you can see how great of a pick this could eventually end up being. Egbuka comes in as a poised player who is pro-ready. He will seemingly come in and fit in immediately and be able to learn from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while supplanting himself as the next crop of Bucs' wide receivers next to Jalen McMillan.
With their offensive weapon now with the team, the Buccaneers can now focus on the defense, which is deep in this year's draft with many of those being mocked in the first to the Bucs still available.
