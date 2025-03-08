Buccaneers general manager reacts to future Hall of Fame LB re-signing
Lavonte David isn't hanging the cleats up just yet.
With legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner re-signing with the Commanders for his 14th season, it seemed almost inevitable that the Buccaneers' legendary linebacker, Lavonte David, would do the same, and that came to fruition on Friday as David agreed to come back to Tampa Bay on a one-year, $10 million deal.
It is no surprise that the fans, front office, coaches, and teammates were ecstatic with the news breaking, and the same can be said for Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht who gave overwhelming praise to David in a statement following the official announcement.
READ MORE: Lavonte David sends message to Buccaneers fans after new contract
"Lavonte is not only one of the greatest Buccaneers in history, but is the embodiment of consistency, excellence, and leadership," Licht said. "For over a decade, he has been the heart of our defense, setting the standard with his relentless work ethic and passion for the game. His impact on and off the field is immeasurable, and we are thrilled to have him back for another season."
The Buccaneers' defense struggled in many areas last season, but one area where there wasn't a question was middle linebacker thanks to David. While 35 years old, David proved that he still has it to the tune of 76 tackles, six passes defended, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. David might not move as fluidly as he has in the past, but he has shown that he is still effective at all levels and will be looking to help turn around the Bucs' defense in 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers could trade $52 million star during free agency
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
• Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
• Which NFL Draft prospect has been mocked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most?