Tampa Bay Buccaneers get excellent grade for final NFL Draft pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rounding out their draft picks by taking Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson with the No. 235 overall pick.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski loved the pick, giving it an "A" in his Day 3 grades.
READ MORE: BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers add Oregon offensive weapon with last draft pick
Johnson to Bucs praised
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vying to become the NFL’s No.1 overall offense after adding first-rounder Emeka Egbuka and seventh-rounder Tez Johnson to a wide receiver room that already featured Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan," Sobleski wrote.
"The NFL has become far more forgiving when it comes to smaller wide receivers. Coaches find ways to utilize talented targets who know how to get open and create after the catch. However, smaller receivers have to overcome their physical limitations to make an impact.
"The 5'10" Johnson weighed only 154 pounds at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He has a varied release package and sets up his stems to create separation on a consistent basis. However, cornerbacks can rattle him by playing a physical brand of football."
The Bucs will now look for undrafted free agents to round out their rookie class.
READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR
• Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker