Tampa Bay Buccaneers get excellent grade for final NFL Draft pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been praised for their seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oregon wideout Tez Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Oregon wideout Tez Johnson during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rounding out their draft picks by taking Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson with the No. 235 overall pick.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski loved the pick, giving it an "A" in his Day 3 grades.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson attempts to avoid a pack of Ohio State defenders
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson attempts to avoid a pack of Ohio State defenders. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson to Bucs praised

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vying to become the NFL’s No.1 overall offense after adding first-rounder Emeka Egbuka and seventh-rounder Tez Johnson to a wide receiver room that already featured Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan," Sobleski wrote.

"The NFL has become far more forgiving when it comes to smaller wide receivers. Coaches find ways to utilize talented targets who know how to get open and create after the catch. However, smaller receivers have to overcome their physical limitations to make an impact.

"The 5'10" Johnson weighed only 154 pounds at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. He has a varied release package and sets up his stems to create separation on a consistent basis. However, cornerbacks can rattle him by playing a physical brand of football."

The Bucs will now look for undrafted free agents to round out their rookie class.

