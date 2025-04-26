BREAKING: Tampa Bay Buccaneers add Oregon offensive weapon with last draft pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took one wide receiver with their first pick in the draft, and now, they've taken one with their last pick in the draft.
The Buccaneers took Tez Johnson with the No. 235 pick in the NFL Draft. Johnson is the second receiver the Bucs have taken in this draft, with Emeka Egbuka coming off the board for Tampa Bay with the No. 19 pick in the draft.
Johnson's production is excellent, nabbing 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final year at Oregon, but a very poor combine that saw him run a 4.51 40-yard dash saw his draft stock plummet. Now, he'll reunite with former teammate Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay.
Here's what BucsGameday writer JC Allen had to say about Johnson in his pre-draft scouting report:
"Johnson is a small, speedy wideout who can do damage from the slot. He knows how to run sharp routes and leverages corners to get open. He's a weapon in the screen game with the ability to rip off big runs due to his size, speed, and elusiveness. He'd bring a different element to the Bucs offense and could be a gadget-like player as he develops into a more rounded wide receiver. He also offers electric return ability. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine."
Tampa Bay will now add two new receivers into the fold, and others on the bubble, like Trey Palmer and Kam Johnson, will have to fight for a roster spot.
