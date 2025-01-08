Buccaneers Get Good News on Injury Front as First NFL Playoff Game Approaches
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will need all hands on deck in the first round of the NFL playoffs. And it's looking like they'll have quite a few more pairs come Sunday.
Tampa Bay always does a walkthrough on Wednesdays, so the team merely simulated a practice and gameplan instead of putting their helmets on and practicing. The Bucs always denote who would have been practicing, however, and there is some really good news on that front — safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was listed as a full participant, and both cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Cade Otton were listed as limited participants, too.
Todd Bowles seemed particularly optimistic about Otton when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
"Otton would have been limited but he’s trending the right way," Bowles said.
There were just two players who did not participate. Defensive tackle Logan Hall was out of action with a groin injury, while nickel cornerback Tykee Smith was not at practice due to a personal matter.
READ MORE: Mike Evans Fan LeBron James Praises Buccaneers Star For Recent Accomplishment
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers Head Coach Comments On Mike Evans' 11th Straight 1,000-Yard Season
• Former Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Interviewing for Patriots Head Coach Job
• Former Buccaneers Draft Pick Signed By Buffalo Bills Ahead of Playoffs
• Jaguars Request to Interview Buccaneers OC Liam Coen For Head Coach Vacancy