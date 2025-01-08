Former Buccaneers Draft Pick Signed By Buffalo Bills Ahead of Playoffs
A former Buccaneers punter and fourth-round pick is getting another chance with one of the AFC's best teams.
Punter Jake Camarda, who the Buccaneers released in the middle of the year in favor of Trenton Gill (and then Jack Browning), didn't immediately stick to a roster after leaving Tampa Bay, but he's found a home now. The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that Camarda had signed a reserve/future contract with the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills.
Camarda joined the Bucs in 2022 after being drafted in the fourth round, and his tenure started off well — he averaged 41.4 net yards per punt and then 41.2 net yards per punt in 2022 and 2023, respectively, but 2024 saw a sharp downturn to 36.5 net yards per punt. The Buccaneers couldn't wait for him to get out of his slump, and after a punt of his was returned for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, the team moved on from him.
Now, Camarda will get another shot with the Bills on a future/reserve contract, which allows the Bills to retain his rights heading into next season. Meanwhile, the Bucs will roll on with Jack Browning in the playoffs, who has averaged 34.6 net yards per punt on the season this year.
