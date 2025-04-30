Bucs land 4 players in ESPN's top 100 favorite NFL Draft picks
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came away with quite the haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, even with just six selections at their disposal. So how did they do it?
Value.
Each one of the players the Bucs selected were projected to go earlier than where Tampa Bay got them. In the case of receiver Tez Johnson, many had a fourth-round grade on him — so nabbing him in the seventh was seen as immense value. Benjamin Morrison was a projected first-rounder before he had corrective hip surgery and Emeka Egbuka was one of the best receivers in the class with true WR1 potential.
When compiling grades after the draft, the Bucs continued to land themselves in the upper echelon of the NFL, receiving high Bs and low As for their draft haul. ESPN's Matt Miller took it in another direction in his latest piece, putting together his order of his top 100 favorite picks in the draft, with Tampa Bay landing four players there out of their six draft picks.
The first to make the list was Egbuka who came in at number 35.
"While the Buccaneers weren't expected to pick a receiver in Round 1, Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin's health make Egbuka a smart addition," Miller wrote. "He's a professional route runner whose toughness on underneath routes complements Baker Mayfield's ability to sling fastballs on slants. Getting to learn from Evans and Godwin will benefit Egbuka, too."
Just 19 picks after that, David Walker was named a favorite choice at pick number 54 and was rated Miller's 94th overall prospect. The Bucs took him at pick 121.
"Walker might not have elite measurables and comes from an FCS school, but his quickness and ability to win with a bull rush will make him a fun fit in the Buccaneers' base 3-4 scheme as an outside linebacker," Miller wrote.
Eleven picks later at number 65, Tez Johnson, who Miller had a fourth-round ranking on, but went 101 spots later in the seventh round by the Bucs, was listed as a favorite.
"Johnson was highly productive in college but slid a bit after weighing 154 pounds at the combine. The size concerns are real but getting him in Round 7 makes this one of the best straight value picks of the draft," Miller wrote.
Rounding out the Bucs on Miller's top 100 list was Elijah Roberts at number 86. Miller had a fifth-round grade on Roberts, so not immense value according to his rankings, but a versatile player the Bucs can use along the line.
"Roberts has the ability to win from a 3-technique alignment or live on the end of the defensive line. He will provide power opposite the Bucs' speedy edge rushers," Miller wrote.
There's no doubt that the Bucs got value in this draft and guys who love the game of football. It all looks good on paper, and soon enough, the team will get a look at them in red and pewter on the football field.
