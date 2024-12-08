Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers Grab Another With Two First Quarter TDs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Rachaad White had a big first quarter for the Buccaneers in their crucial matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Rachaad White (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Rachaad White (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already off to the races vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bucs wasted no time getting on the board vs. the Raiders at Raymond James Stadium when Baker Mayfield led an 85-yard opening drive which resulted in a Jalen McMillan touchdown.

After the Buccaneers' defense forced the Raiders to punt on their opening possession, Tampa Bay's offense got the ball back in quick order. And just like their first series, the Bucs marched the ball right down the Raiders' throats before finishing it off with a TD.

This time, Rachaad White was the beneficiary. After surveying the defense, Mayfield found White in the middle of the field, and White dove forward into the endzone just barely breaking the plane with the football.

After Bucky Irving's big game last week in Carolina, it looks like today might belong to Rachaad White. The third-year back tallied 39 yards rushing to go with this 5-yard receiving TD in the first quarter alone.

