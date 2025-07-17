Tampa Bay Buccaneers have difference-maker in veteran defender
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean is entering his seventh season with the franchise.
The Cocoa, Florida, native has been with the Bucs since 2019 when the franchise selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft. He is one of just a handful of players who remain from the team's Super Bowl championship roster from the 2020 season.
CBS Sports writer Zachary Pereles thinks Dean can continue making a difference for the Bucs this season.
Dean could have huge impact
"Dean missed time last season with injuries to both knees and a hamstring, and Tampa Bay missed him when he was sidelined. With Dean on the field, the Buccaneers allowed 6.8 yards per attempt and an 89.6 passer rating, Without him, those numbers were 7.6 and 111.4, respectively. Dean graded out as PFF's 14th-best cornerback out of 77 who played at least 600 snaps," Pereles wrote.
The Bucs hope Dean can stay healthy and continue performing at a high level.
If Dean can stay on the field for the Bucs this season, the team will have a great chance to win its fifth consecutive NFC South title and sixth straight playoff berth.
Dean and the Buccaneers are set to begin preparing for the season with training camp starting next week. They will be preparing for their first preseason contest on Aug. 9 against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.
