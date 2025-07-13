Buccaneers have pair of major needs before training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL in Tristan Wirfs.
While Wirfs is strong on the left side of the offensive line, the team could benefit from an upgrade on the right side.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards listed offensive tackle as the team's biggest need going into the offseason.
Bucs have needs before training camp
"Offensive tackle immediately rises to the top of the list following the news that All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs could miss a portion of the upcoming season. Right tackle Luke Goedeke has consistently shown improvement, but the depth chart was not in a position to absorb the loss of one of its starters. The average fan would struggle to name one of the reserve tackles in Tampa Bay. It would not be a surprise if the franchise was already exploring possible trade candidates and free agents to stay afloat in a winnable NFC South," Edwards wrote.
The Bucs could also benefit from a linebacker due to the lack of youth at the position.
"Linebacker would not be far down the list of needs either. They re-signed Lavonte David but, at some point, he is going to move on and there is not a transition of power in waiting. Devin Bush had been drafted to one day be David's replacement, but that plan did not materialize. Deion Jones and Anthony Walker were signed but neither are reliable at this stage in their careers."
It remains to be seen if the Bucs will make any changes before the start of training camp, but the team will have to roll along with the punches wherever they come.
The Bucs report to training camp on July 21 (rookies) and July 22 (veterans).
