Buccaneers' Super Bowl Champion officially retires from NFL
Ndamukong Suh will be remembered as one of the greatest interior defensive linemen of his time. After being drafted 2nd overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, Suh embarked on an impressive NFL career that lasted 12 seasons and saw him suit up for 5 different teams, with three of those seasons being spent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Although he hasn't suited up for an NFL team since the 2022 season, on Saturday morning, Suh announced he will be officially retiring from the NFL in a post on social media.
Although Suh spent the majority of his career in Detroit, he finally reached the pinnacle of the sport during his second season in Tampa Bay (2020), where he provided some much needed grit and leadership to the Bucs' defensive line while playing a valuable role in helping the team secure their second-ever Lombardi trophy.
Throughout his career, Suh proved to be one of the most feared defensive linemen in the sport. His combination of incredible strength, durability, and a fierce mentality allowed him to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines for the majority of his career.
Throughout his 12 seasons in the league, Suh was named to 5 All-Pro teams (3x first team) and 5 Pro-Bowls. He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010 and he was named to the NFL's All Decade Team for the 2010's.
Although he sometimes gets overlooked when reflecting on the 'Tom Brady era' in Tampa Bay, Suh was an integral part of that team. He was reliable, impactful, and his presence in the lineup was not only motivating for his teammates, but intimidating for his opponents. It's hard to envision the Buccaneers winning that Super Bowl if not for the presence of Ndamukong Suh who performed admirably for the Buccaneers during the 'reliable veteran' chapter of his illustrious NFL career.
