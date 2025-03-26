Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers land All-SEC linebacker in Sports Illustrated mock draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could select a decorated linebacker with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of some linebacker help, and they could look to grab one of the best rookies in the class in the first round of the NFL Draft next month.

Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent mock draft where the Bucs selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell returns an interception against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell.
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell returns an interception against Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Campbell mocked to Bucs

"With Tampa Bay seeking help throughout its front seven, Campbell solves multiple problems. The 6' 3", 235-pounder Campbell has sideline-to-sideline speed and impressive coverage skills, and he doubles as a quality pass rusher—he registered five sacks in 2024. If used correctly, Campbell can be a versatile game-wrecker," Flick wrote.

Campbell has been a popular choice for the Bucs in mock drafts with the No. 19 overall pick, and rightfully so. Considering Lavonte David isn't getting any younger, Tampa will need to find a replacement for the heartbeat of the defense since 2012, and Campbell could be an appropriate successor.

The first round of the NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Move Around The Board In BucsGameday Mock Draft 2.0

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency﻿

•﻿ Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing

• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency﻿

• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News