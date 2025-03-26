Buccaneers land All-SEC linebacker in Sports Illustrated mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of some linebacker help, and they could look to grab one of the best rookies in the class in the first round of the NFL Draft next month.
Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick conducted a recent mock draft where the Bucs selected Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
Campbell mocked to Bucs
"With Tampa Bay seeking help throughout its front seven, Campbell solves multiple problems. The 6' 3", 235-pounder Campbell has sideline-to-sideline speed and impressive coverage skills, and he doubles as a quality pass rusher—he registered five sacks in 2024. If used correctly, Campbell can be a versatile game-wrecker," Flick wrote.
Campbell has been a popular choice for the Bucs in mock drafts with the No. 19 overall pick, and rightfully so. Considering Lavonte David isn't getting any younger, Tampa will need to find a replacement for the heartbeat of the defense since 2012, and Campbell could be an appropriate successor.
The first round of the NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 24.
