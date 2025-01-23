Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers DB Jordan Whitehead Named Potential Cap Casualty

Jordan Whitehead could be a cap casualty for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball and is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball and is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a difficult decision this offseason when it comes to the future of defensive back Jordan Whitehead.

Whitehead, 27, returned to the Bucs this season after playing two seasons with the New York Jets. He signed a two-year deal with the team last offseason, but now there could be questions regarding his return for the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Whitehead could be a cap casualty for the Bucs.

READ MORE: What Does The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Draft Look Like According to ESPN?

"The Buccaneers don't have a lot of options to clear cap space through cuts. That might be enough for the team to have a serious conversation about whether to keep Jordan Whitehead. The 27-year-old returned after his stint with the New York Jets, but his second run with the Bucs might be short-lived. Whitehead is a strong tackler and does well against the run, but he gave up a 125.5 passer rating when targeted," Ballentine writes.

"He's given up 10 passing touchdowns in coverage over the last two seasons. Three of those were in his 12 games with the Bucs this season. Those numbers aren't bad enough to automatically cut him loose, but Tampa's limited options could be his undoing. His entire $4.5 million cap hit would come off the books."

Bringing Whitehead off the books could allow a player like Chris Godwin or Lavonte David to come back on the books as they are set to hit free agency.

Either way, the Bucs are going to have to make the best decision in regards to the totality of the football team.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Delivers Decisive Statement Regarding Future in Broadcast Booth

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Recent Report Gives Insight Into Liam Coen's New Buccaneers Contract

• Crucial Buccaneers Front Office Executive Hired as Raiders General Manager

• Buccaneers, Jaguars Social Media Reacts to Liam Coen's New Contract in Tampa Bay

• What Liam Coen Returning Means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News