Buccaneers DB Jordan Whitehead Named Potential Cap Casualty
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face a difficult decision this offseason when it comes to the future of defensive back Jordan Whitehead.
Whitehead, 27, returned to the Bucs this season after playing two seasons with the New York Jets. He signed a two-year deal with the team last offseason, but now there could be questions regarding his return for the 2025 season.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes Whitehead could be a cap casualty for the Bucs.
READ MORE: What Does The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 Draft Look Like According to ESPN?
"The Buccaneers don't have a lot of options to clear cap space through cuts. That might be enough for the team to have a serious conversation about whether to keep Jordan Whitehead. The 27-year-old returned after his stint with the New York Jets, but his second run with the Bucs might be short-lived. Whitehead is a strong tackler and does well against the run, but he gave up a 125.5 passer rating when targeted," Ballentine writes.
"He's given up 10 passing touchdowns in coverage over the last two seasons. Three of those were in his 12 games with the Bucs this season. Those numbers aren't bad enough to automatically cut him loose, but Tampa's limited options could be his undoing. His entire $4.5 million cap hit would come off the books."
Bringing Whitehead off the books could allow a player like Chris Godwin or Lavonte David to come back on the books as they are set to hit free agency.
Either way, the Bucs are going to have to make the best decision in regards to the totality of the football team.
READ MORE: Tom Brady Delivers Decisive Statement Regarding Future in Broadcast Booth
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Recent Report Gives Insight Into Liam Coen's New Buccaneers Contract
• Crucial Buccaneers Front Office Executive Hired as Raiders General Manager
• Buccaneers, Jaguars Social Media Reacts to Liam Coen's New Contract in Tampa Bay
• What Liam Coen Returning Means for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers