Bucs Lose to Falcons 31-26 Behind Defensive Failures
Both the Bucs and Falcons were 4-3 heading into this contest, but Atlanta was holding the top spot in the division thanks to their OT victory when these two teams met in Atlanta just a few weeks ago.
Since that game, the Bucs have lost a number of key players to injury, including starters Jamel Dean and Tykee Smith on defense, and star receivers Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin on offense. That said, regardless of who was healthy and in the lineup, Bucs head coach (and respected defensive specialist) Todd Bowles needed to find a way to get more out of his defense as they've been getting absolutely pummelled in recent weeks.
Let's take a look back at how this matchup between two NFC South contenders played out on Sunday.
The Buccaneers received the opening kickoff, and Rachaad White fumbled on the second play of the game when Jesse Bates punched the ball out before recovering it himself. The turnover gave the Falcons the ball to start their first offensive series of the day from Tampa Bay’s 43-yard line.
Facing a 4th-and-3, Kirk Cousins hit Kyle Pitts — who was wide open after reserve safety Kaevon Merriweather lost his balance in coverage — for a 36-yard TD.
Falcons 7, Buccaneers 0
The Buccaneers’ offense didn’t fold, though. And instead, they played smash-mouth football to compliment their creamsicle throwback uniforms. Bucky Irving had several impressive runs where he made various Falcons’ defenders whiff, generating 36 yards on the ground in the process, to help the Bucs march the ball downfield. Baker Mayfield capped off the 15-play, 70-yard drive — the team’s longest of the season — when he fired a bullet to Cade Otton in the end zone from the 5-yard line to tie the game.
Buccaneers 7, Falcons 7
A strong defensive stand by the Bucs forced the Falcons to punt after a quick three-and-out, giving the ball back to the offense from just outside of their own endzone.
Another long, methodical drive by the Buccaneers was highlighted by Cade Otton operating as the team’s primary receiving weapon. Otton had four receptions on the drive, including a fantastic catch and run for 29 yards on third and long to extend the drive from deep in their own territory. The 97-yard drive came to an end when Rachaad White caught a swing pass, which he took 18 yards to the house for the Bucs’ second TD of the game.
With plenty of time remaining in the second quarter, Otton had already recorded 6 receptions for 64 yards and a TD on ‘National Tight Ends Day’.
Buccaneers 14, Falcons 7
The Falcons responded quickly though, with Kirk Cousins finding a wide open Kyle Pitts for a 49-yard touchdown pass. Pitts, unaware that he was being chased down from behind by Antoine Winfield Jr., got far too casual with the football as he was crossing the goal line. Although Winfield knocked the ball out, a review confirmed that it happened less than an inch after the ball had broken the plane of the goal line, ultimately confirming the TD that was called on the field.
It was a huge game for Pitts, who had previously recorded his highest receiving total of the season vs. the Bucs in Week 5 when he had 88 yards receiving. On this day, Pitts generated 85 yards and 2 TD before halftime.
Buccaneers 14, Falcons 14
The ensuing possession for Atlanta saw numerous players involved en route to a 30-yard TD strike from Kirk Cousins to Darnell Mooney on a post route. The Falcons’ receiver blew by UDFA cornerback, Tyrek Funderburk, with relative ease on the play. Funderburk was thrust into the role with Jamel Dean out of the lineup as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago.
Falcons 21, Buccaneers 14
With the first half nearing a close, the Buccaneers managed to get into field goal range thanks to a big completion to Trey Palmer for 25 yards, which was his longest reception of the season. Chase McLaughlin nailed his 52-yard FG attempt to narrow the deficit.
It was McLaughlin’s 15th 50+ yard FG, tying him with Connor Barth for the most in Buccaneers history. It’s a very impressive feat for a player who’s only played 24 games with the team.
Falcons 21, Buccaneers 17
Despite there being just over a minute left on the clock before halftime, Atlanta had no problem marching the ball down the field against Todd Bowles’ soft zone defense. It’s been a problem for the Bucs all season, but especially against Atlanta, and this drive was no exception. The team’s inability to generate any form of pressure on Cousins allowed the Falcons’ quarterback to take his time and find open receivers.
The Falcons finished the first half with a 39-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo, to match the Bucs’ previous drive.
Halftime: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 17
The Falcons received the ball to start the third quarter, and Todd Bowles’ defense finally came up with a stop when they held Atlanta to a 3-and-out.
With a chance to tie the game, the Bucs were making good progress thanks to more shifty running by Bucky Irving. But after the young running back tossed the ball back to Baker Mayfield on a flea flicker, the ball was intercepted by Falcons star safety Jesse Bates. The pass was intended for Ryan Miller, who had two hands on the ball, but lost the battle for possession in the air against the veteran DB.
The Bucs again were again able to force Atlanta to punt, but not without a loss, as Lavonte David was left the game due to an injury, but he was able to walk off under his own power.
Tampa Bay's offense stalled out pretty quickly on the next series, and on 4th-and-short from their own side of the field, the Bucs lined up to punt, but tried to orchestrate a fake with a direct snap to defensive back Tavierre Thomas, who was easily gang tackled for a loss of yards.
It didn't take Atlanta long to capitalize, as Kirk Cousins continued to get the better of Todd Bowles when he hit Bijan Robinson on a simple check down, which the Falcons' stud running back had no problem walking into the endzone.
Prior to the 4th quarter, Kirk Cousins' had just thrown 4th TD pass of the game with just six incompletions to show for it.
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 17
A.J. Terrell single-handedly took the wind out of the Bucs' sails on the following drive. Atlanta's star corner made two monster tackles on consecutive plays, before coming up with a diving interception of a Baker Mayfield pass that was intended for Jalen McMillan.
WIth Atlanta starting their drive from their own end zone, the Bucs managed to secure a safety when Christian Izien forced a fumble which, despite many bodies vying for possesion of the loose ball, bounced its way through the back of the end zone.
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 19
With the clock working against them, Liam Coen's offense transitioned to a no-huddle, uptempo approach that paid immediate dividends. A big scramble for Baker on third down combined with another conversion on a 19-yard catch by Rakim Jarrett put the Bucs deep in Atlanta territory. Mayfield fired another laser to Cade Otton for his second TD of the game to close the gap.
Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26
While working their way toward the Bucs' side of the field, Kirk Cousins managed to pick up two separate first downs with his legs. However, the Buccaneers managed to hold the Falcons out of the end zone, and Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo missed his field goal attempt, providing the Bucs some hope.
Mayfield and the Bucs took over from their own 28-yard line trailing by four with just over a minute remaining. After precious seconds were ticking away as the Bucs dinked and dunked the ball down the field, Mayfield hit Rakim Jarrett on a dig route for 19 yards, to move the ball to Atlanta's 33-yard line with 9 seconds remaining.
A false start penalty on Tristan Wirfs backed the Bucs up even further, leaving just 6 seconds on the clock from the 38-yard line, leaving time for one play.
Mayfield dropped back and threw the hail mary, and although Rakim Jarrett managed to catch the ball, he was well out of bounds. Game over.
Final: Falcons 31, Buccaneers 26
When it was all said and done, it was another deflating loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Although the offense fought hard to put up 26 points without their two best weapons, Todd Bowles' and his defense had dug the team a hole that was simply too deep to climb out of.
Not did the Bucs fall to .500 on the season ( 4-4), but they lost to a divisional opponent for a second time, thus giving the Atlanta Falcons a stranglehold on the NFC South with a winning record and multiple victories within the division.
It doesn't get any easier for the Bucs next week, as they'll travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
