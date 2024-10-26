Key Matchups to Determine Buccaneers vs. Falcons Game in Week 8
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, like all teams, spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end — to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are eleven players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
Let's take a look at a couple key matchups to keep an eye on when the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a game that will determine which team holds the top spot in the NFC South Division.
Todd Bowles vs. Kirk Cousins
Todd Bowles has taken a lot of heat since his two best offensive players went down vs. the Ravens on Monday night. Not because they were hurt, of course, but because it could be argued that neither player should have been on the field when they got hurt. I see where the critics are coming from, but I have trouble putting too much blame on Bowles for player injuries.
That said, Bowles does need to face the music for something else — and that’s the performance of his defense.
The Bucs have been getting absolutely chewed up these past few weeks, and Bowles — a coach whose entire reputation has been established on his ability to design, lead, and call a quality defense — should be embarrassed. The worst example of all may have been in Week 5 when Kirk Cousins set a Falcons single-game record, throwing for 509 yards and 4 TDs vs. the Bucs. Now, without two of his best DBs in Jamel Dean and Tykee Smith, Bowles will need to find a way to redeem himself.
In the first matchup between these two teams, Bowles was steadfast in his deployment of a soft zone pressure on the back end of his defense, which Cousins — an accurate and experienced veteran — feasted on. Bowles’ unwillingness to change course and tighten up his defense resulted in a collection of receivers, including Drake London, Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge and Kyle Pitts each having their most productive individual performances of the season.
Kirk Cousins is an established NFL quarterback with a ton of experience. Despite his mobility — which isn’t a strength to begin with — being limited due to his recovery from a ruptured achilles last season, he still had no problem carving up Todd Bowles’ defense in Week 5. Will Bowles put together an effective game plan to keep Cousins under duress, without sacrificing his coverage on the back end? He’s going to need to if he wants to give his shorthanded team a chance in this game. If not? You can expect Kirk Cousins and his cast of playmakers to have another big day on Sunday.
Rachaad White vs. Atlanta's Linebackers
After having to watch his backups Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker run wild vs. the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, Rachaad White was eager to make an impact when he got back in the lineup against the Ravens. That’s exactly what he did when he led all Bucs’ running backs in both rushing and receiving yards.
With their two best receivers out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, White’s skills will need to be utilized if the Bucs hope to put points on the board. Rachaad White is a capable runner of the football, but where he really thrives is on passing downs. Not only is he excellent in pass protection, but he’s established himself as one of the most consistent pass-catching backs in the league. White is currently averaging 33 yards per game through the air, which is 7th best in the NFL among running backs.
With the Bucs’ receiving corps decimated by injury, I could see Rachaad White’s role as a receiver increase even more moving forward. Rachaad’s hands are special, and so is his ability to generate yards after the catch. Don’t be surprised if Liam Coen chooses to feature him more in a ‘death by a thousand cuts’ type of game plan for this matchup vs. Atlanta on Sunday.
Part of the reason White is able to excel in the open field is because he often gets matched up against linebackers. With Troy Anderson expected to miss this game due to a knee injury, the Falcons will be undermanned in this department. This means that Kaden Ellis (a 7th-round pick in 2019) and rookie JD Bertrand (5th-round pick) will be tasked with trying to contain White as a receiver out of the backfield.
If White can take advantage of these mismatches, it could go a long way toward providing the Buccaneers with an injection of production that they will be missing without Godwin and Evans.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
