Buccaneers miss out on 9-time Pro Bowl pass rusher
It's no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the market for an edge rusher.
Although it's a position the team has been lacking star talent for some time now, in 2024 it proved to be a real problem. The lack of consistent pressure off the edge forced the Buccaneers to generate pressure in other ways, ultimately placing even more responsibility onto what was an already an extremely vulnerabvle secondary.
As a result, the Bucs have been doing their due-diligence on draft prospects, free agents, and trade targets. Of the free agent options available, former defensive player of the year Khalil Mack seemed like a perfect fit for Tampa Bay. And based on a report last week, there was legitimate interest from the Buccaneers.
Unfortunately for the Bucs, the four-time First Team All-Pro has reportedly agreed to return to the Los Angeles Chargers on a 1-year, $18 million contract.
Considering his age, it's no surprise to see the 34-year old Mack agree to a 1-year deal. Still, it's a reasonable contract for a player who put up 17 sacks just two seasons ago. Although we don't know if Mack ever seriously considered Tampa Bay as an option before agreeing to this new contract with the Chargers, there's no question that his proven pedigree, experience, and leadership would have been a huge boost to the Bucs' defense.
With that being said, later in the day, Bucs' general manager Jason Licht made a move to sign former Jets' pass rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal.
