Buccaneers fans would love trade for $16 million sack monster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperate need of some juice off the edge. Whether that comes in the form of a player with a ton of natural talent, great physicality, or proven experience isn't as important as the fact that they simply need to find a player who can add consistent production to an OLB group that quite simply has not gotten the job done in recent years.
But what if the Bucs could get all three traits in one player?
On Thursday afternoon, news broke that All-Pro edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, was granted permission from the Cincinnati Bengals to seek a trade. With 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, Hendrickson would certainly fit the bill.
Fans in Tampa have been clamoring for the team to add a bonafide edge rusher for years now, and after such a disappointing defensive season for the team in 2024, Bucs fans have been voicing their opinions on the matter louder and more frequently than ever before.
Hendrickson still has 1-year remaining on his current contract, where he is set to earn $15.8 million in 2025. That said, the star pass rusher is seeking a significant pay raise from his next team, which he likely expects to be at (or near) the top of the edge rusher market.
Based on his outstanding production, especially over the last couple seasons, it appears as though the 30-year old Hendrickson still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and he understandebly wants to capitalize on his performance with a new deal.
The Buccaneers have plenty of options to create cap space, as well as draft picks needed to facilitate this sort of deal. Would giving up an early round draft pick in addition to a massive new contract be worth giving up in order to secure one of the league's top sack artists?
If you were to ask the fans in Tampa Bay, chances are the majority would suggest that it most definitely is.
