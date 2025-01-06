Buccaneers Overcome Officiating Debacle to Score Second TD, Overtake Saints
The Buccaneers first drive of the fourth quarter was not without controversy.
Trailing 13-19 to the Saints at home, the Buccaneers had trouble finding a rhythm. After a number of costly penalties, the Bucs found themselves in a 4th-and-8 scenario just past midfield, and Todd Bowles made the decision to go for it.
It was then that Baker Mayfield, despite facing a pocket that was collapsing quickly around him, stepped up and hit rookie receiver Jalen McMillan with a beautiful pass to give the Bucs a fresh set of downs from inside the 10.
However, McMillan's celebration, which involved him pointing both hands toward the endzone, cost him an unsportsmanlike penalty as in the eyes of the officials, it resembled a shooting motion.
It wasn't that simple, though. The referees initially set the Bucs up for 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 24-yard line, which was a mistake. The officials proceeded to huddle and wander around the field for over five minutes as they attempted to correct the mishap. Which eventually they did.
Although it felt like the Bucs had their momentum suffocated out of the stadium, they didn't give in. Two plays after the penalty, Baker Mayfield delivered another strike to McMillan, except this time it resulted in a 32-yard touchdown strike.
It was a huge play as it gave the Bucs a 20-19 lead, their first of the game, while providing the rookie receiver with some redemption.
