Buccaneers praised for keeping veterans in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still employ several players from their Super Bowl champion team, and those players help establish the culture of the franchise.
Two of those players were up for new contracts this offseason, and the Bucs had reason to not bring either of them back — yet the team opted to bring the veterans back on new deals.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan listed keeping wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David as reasons for optimism for the Buccaneers this offseason.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champ has $400,000 watch stolen
Bucs praised for keeping Godwin, David
"The Buccaneers were able to keep two key core pieces intact this offseason," Sullivan wrote.
"First, they secured long-time linebacker Lavonte David on a one-year deal as he enters his age-35 season. Then, they lured Chris Godwin back to Tampa with a three-year, $66 million extension. While these players are a bit long in the tooth, they've been instrumental pieces to their string of success over the last half-decade. Keeping them in-house should go a long way in Tampa Bay, continuing to push for deep playoff runs."
The Bucs will have Godwin and David usher in some players from the new rookie class and ingratiate them into the culture-building in Tampa.
Godwin will work with first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who will likely take his role at some point down the line. David will have a chance to mentor Day 3 picks in David Walker and Elijah Roberts, both of whom could be part of the team's front seven for a long time.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans