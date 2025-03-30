Buccaneers predicted to take athletic linebacker in latest mock draft
Most mock drafts seem to be focused on defense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is hard to argue against. The Buccaneers are looking to maintain a strong defense under head coach Todd Bowles, and securing the next leader at linebacker could be addressed in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In a new mock draft by the 33rd team, Washington is projected to select Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 19th pick in the NFL draft. NFL analyst Tyler Brooke highlighted Walker’s fit in the Buccaneers’ system.
READ MORE: Buccaneers re-sign former Cardinals defensive lineman to one-year deal
"Lavonte David is nearing the end of his career, but a guy like Jalon Walker could be a great succession plan as a more modern off-ball linebacker."
Walker is coming off a productive 2024 season at Georgia, where he posted 60 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a couple of fumble recoveries. Brooke believes his skill set allows him to contribute in multiple way.
"Many analysts view Walker as an EDGE at the next level, but his slotting into an ILB slot for Todd Bowles would still allow him to rush the passer as a blitzer without sacrificing his sideline-to-sideline range that he could utilize as an off-ball linebacker," Brooke said.
Walker would be an excellent fit, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him off the board before Tampa Bay gets a chance to select him. If Walker is available, it would be a huge boost for the defense.
READ MORE: Mike Evans refused bigger deal from another team to continue legacy with Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency
• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency