Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Credits 'Guys Up Front' For 1,000-Yard Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Panthers on Sunday, rolling over their division rival 48-14. The win (and a subsequent Atlanta Falcons loss) put them in the driver's seat for a fourth-consecutive NFC South title, but in the midst of that victory was another milestone reached by a Buccaneers player — in this case, running back Bucky Irving.
Irving became the first Bucs running back since Doug Martin in 2015 (and the first rookie running back since Doug Martin in 2012) to break the 1,000-yard barrier on the ground, accomplishing the feat with a 113-yard performance in Week 17 against the Panthers. It's impressive for any running back, much less a rookie, and Irving's shiftiness and ability to make the first player miss has dazzled fans and neutral observers alike this year.
Irving acknowledges that. But he also gives credit to his offensive line, who pave the way for him to break free on his splash plays.
“Like I always say, I always give credit to the guys up front, they do a fantastic job every week of going out there and executing and making the holes for me," Irving said after the game against the Panthers. " I just do my job and trust my track and good things happen.”
Tampa Bay's offensive line has been fantastic this year, and they've facilitated a run game that is fourth in the league in rush yards per game and third in the league in yards per rush. Rookie Graham Barton has shown out at center, and free agent acquisition Ben Bredeson has performed well at guard. The other three returning linemen — Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch — have also performed well, and it's created a monster in offensive coordinator Liam Coen's offense.
Irving may be in his first year in the NFL, but with a line like Tampa Bay's, it's easy to trust them — and then he can go out and do his job.
“Just being able to go out there, and them guys trust me to go out there and have the ball in my hands, I just got to be able to make plays when the ball is in my hands and be able go out there execute at a high level," Irving said.
Of course, this isn't to diminish Irving's own skills. Irving has shown to be capable as a running back and as a pass catcher, and he currently leads rookies in all-purpose yards so far this year. His instincts have made him a formidable opponent, and it seems as if he isn't phased by being a rookie in the NFL.
The NFL can be humbling for rookies. Irving knows that, but he doesn't let it phase him.
“I’ve learned a lot about the game. It’s different from college. You pretty much hit that rookie wall, but I try not let myself hit that wall," Irving said. "Just being able to stay consistent, and also being humble.”
