Buccaneers receive interesting draft grade for fourth-round SMU defensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are continuing to add to their pass rush on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
With the No. 157 overall pick, the Bucs selected SMU EDGE rusher Elijah Roberts. Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski believes that the Bucs are getting some versatility with Roberts, which is why he gives them a "C+" for the selection.
Roberts gets positive review
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Day 3 selections of David Walker and SMU’s Elijah Roberts are both listed as edge-defenders. But they’re completely different talents. Walker is a pass-rusher who is going to harass opposing quarterbacks. Roberts is more likely to play defensive end, similar to Logan Hall. He can be a 4i- or 5-technique in Todd Bowles’ system," Sobleski wrote.
The Bucs now have options for defensive depth, which puts them in a good position going into OTA's next month.
The Bucs will be back on the clock with their final scheduled pick at No. 235 in the seventh round.
