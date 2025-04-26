Tampa Bay Buccaneers grade for Round 4 pass rusher revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding to their pass rush group in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by taking Central Arkansas EDGE rusher David Walker. Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski graded the pick and gave the Bucs a "C+" for the move.
Walker pick gets mixed review
"As long as a person knows how to get to a quarterback, it doesn’t matter how he’s built. Elvis Dumervil was one of the league’s best pass-rushers even at 5’11”. Central Arkansas’ David Walker isn’t quite that short, but he’s a sawed-off edge defender who amassed 63 tackles for loss and 31 sacks over the last three seasons," Sobleski wrote.
Walker joins Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison and Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish as part of Tampa's draft class so far.
The Bucs are back on the clock at No. 157 overall in the fifth round of the draft.
