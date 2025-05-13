Locker next to Mike Evans? Bucs rookie’s reaction is priceless
While underrated, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is considered one of the best pairs of wideouts across the league.
The Bucs have been searching for guys to provide production behind the two stars over recent years, but could never really find a guy to step up into that role.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay selected Jalen McMillan out of Washington, and while he didn't quite get off to the start they had hoped after a tremendous training camp, he flourished late in the season by scoring seven touchdowns over the last five games.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers continued solidifying their wide receiver room by taking Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State in the first round before capping off the draft by selecting Tez Johnson out of Oregon. Egbuka is expected to be a key figure in the Bucs' offense immediately, while Johnson will likely be utilized in the return game along with being a rotation guy out wide on offense.
Rookies reported for rookie minicamp last week as they begin the process of offseason workouts with the team, and when being shown his locker that sits next to the legendary Evans, Johnson had a priceless reaction.
Johnson was almost blown away by the fact that he would be using the locker next to Evans, even saying he might need to move away from him. While the respect is there from Johnson, he likely could learn a lot from Evans, as he has become one of the most reliable weapons in the entire NFL.
Both Egbuka and Johnson will have the opportunity to learn from guys like Chris Godwin and Evans, who have both performed at the highest level for quite some time at their positions.
The Buccaneers' wide receiver unit finally feels whole for the first time in a while, and with Egbuka and Johnson joining McMillan as the youngsters in the room, it appears that they are also set up for the future once Godwin and Evans' playing days are over.
