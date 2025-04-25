Tampa Bay Buccaneers potential targets and best fits: NFL Draft Day 2
In a Day 1 shocker, the Bucs selected Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft. With more perceived needs on defense, the Bucs elected to stack the offense and give quarterback Baker Mayfield another weapon. The pick was met with mixed reactions by fans, but after speaking with Jason Licht, it seems like he was on top of their board for a while.
The Bucs are likely to attack the defense the rest of the draft, starting on Day 2 in Rounds 2 and 3. There are needs on that side of the ball at cornerback, linebacker, safety, defensive tackle and edge rusher. On one hand, Licht spoke about his comfort level with the depth they have at outside linebacker.
"I’ll be honest with you, our depth at edge rusher gives me comfort," Licht said. "I’m not saying that we won’t address that, but I like [our depth]. I’ve said it before, I think Chris Braswell Jr. has a big future still, we obviously signed Haason Reddick, I think Yaya [Diaby] is going to have a huge year, we love Anthony Nelson…Then, we have some young guys like Jose [Ramirez] who still has an upside. I don’t think it’s as dire as people make it out to be. I think we’re going to be a lot better rushing the passer this year.”
If an edge rusher isn't in the card on Day 2, the Bucs could pivot to adding a defensive tackle early to provide more interior pressure. The intrigue is at an all-time high on how the team will finish, rounding out a roster that many deem Super Bowl worthy. The Bucs are on the clock today at picks 53 and 84. Here are my remaining best fits for the Buccaneers on day two of the draft.
Quarterback
None
Running Back
The Bucs are unlikely to take a running back this high in the draft if they do select one at all. However, while I don't have a best fit in Round 2, if they choose to select a player in the third round, I have Cam Skattebo as my best fit for the Bucs.
Perimeter / Slot Receiver
After selecting a receiver in round one, it's highly unlikely the Bucs select one the rest of the draft, but I do have several of my best fits on the board for them. Jayden Higgins, Elic Ayomanor, Jaylin Noel, and Jack Bech should all hear their names called on Friday night. It just won't be by the Bucs.
Tight End
After selecting a pass catcher, I can't see the Bucs double-dipping with a tight end on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Maybe down the line if they feel like there is value, but it would seem to be a waste of resources with needs on the defensive side of the ball. However, tight end would be one of the easiest positions to upgrade the depth in the room, and the Bucs did have a formal interview with Harold Fannin Jr., my best fit in the third round, at the NFL Combine. My second-round fit, Mason Taylor, is also still available, and while it would be a surprise, my fourth-round fit, Gunnar Helm, could be scooped up on Day 2 as well. Elijah Arroyo is another name to watch if the Bucs go tight end, but I highly doubt it's a consideration unless their board is wiped out.
Offensive Line
I don't think the Bucs will be in the offensive line discussion on Day 2, and I think a developmental type player on Day 3 is where they go if they select from this position group at all. However, I still have both of my best fits available in Tate Ratledge and Emery Jones Jr. in the second and third rounds, respectively.
Defensive Tackle
Here's where it gets interesting. All offseason, Licht has talked about teams having recent success deploying waves of front four players, keeping them fresh late into games and giving offenses another player to worry about when game planning. I wouldn't be shocked if the Bucs dipped into a deep pool of players at the position as early as Round 2, especially with Licht's comfort level at edge. If that's the case, the Bucs may be looking to get pressure from the interior, and all three of my best fits are still available. Darius Alexander, Shemar Turner and Omarr Norman-Lott were my best fits for the Bucs, and all three players visited the Bucs on official 30 visits.
Edge Rusher
The Bucs left many fans stunned when they bypassed edge rushers Donovan Ezeriauku, Mike Green, and others in favor of Egbuka. However, the Bucs added Haason Reddick in free agency, re-signed Anthony Nelson and are very high on the development of Chris Braswell. Adding another first-round edge muddles the water on Braswell's development and make him, at best, the number-four edge on the team. Licht is comfortable with his starters and depth on the team, and it wouldn't be shocking if he forewent the position in the draft altogether. However, if they do decide to grab an edge on Day 2, I still have all my best fits available, including Donovan Ezeriauku. In addition to the BC edge rusher, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen are still on the board as my best fits, but I have also mocked Bradyn Swinson, Josaiah Stewart, and Femi Oladejo to the team as well. Another name to watch is Egbuka's Ohio State teammate, JT Tuimoloau.
Linebackers
The Bucs were never going to take Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell in the first round, regardless of medicals, but the negative results made it even more clear. He was still my best fit in the first round, but I started to trend away from him after hearing the extent of his injuries. The Bucs could still go linebacker on Day 2, especially if Carson Schwesinger, my second-round fit, is still available at 53. My third-round fit for Tampa Bay is Demetrius Knight Jr., who the Bucs hosted on an official visit, but age (25) could push him into day three. Other potential fits that I've mocked to the Bucs are Jeffrey Bassa (my fourth-round fit) and Chris Paul Jr. A sleeper name to keep an eye on is Smael Mondon.
Perimeter / Slot Cornerback
With Jahdae Barron staring them in the face, the Bucs stayed true to their board and went with Egbuka. However, there are still a ton of players still available that could contribute to the team's success next season. It will be interesting to see which route the Bucs take when it comes to addressing the position. Do they feel they need a perimeter corner more with Jamel Dean's history of injuries, or do they feel they need to bring in competition for Christian Izien in the slot? Or do they select two corners to really bolster the room?
My best fits for Round 1 in Barron and Maxwell Hairston are off the board, but my Day 2 fits are still there, as are several other players that have been connected to the Bucs and featured in my mock drafts. As for my best fits in round two, Shavon Revel and Jacob Parrish are available, as are my third-round fits in Benjamin Morrison and Quincy Riley. Nohl Williams, my fourth-round fit, could also hear his name on Day 2. In addition, Trey Amos and Azareye'h Thomas are still on the board. Tampa Bay hosted both players on official visits, though it's unlikely either will last to pick 53. Will Johnson is still hanging around as well. Once thought of as a potential top 15 lock, his medicals are concerning, and as such, he likely won't be on the Bucs' radar. Other players that could get selected by the Buccaneers on day two are Darien Porter or Dorian Strong, both of whom have had pre-draft communication with the Bucs.
Safeties
The Bucs decided to pass on Malaki Starks, who would've been a perfect fit in this defense, but that doesn't mean they won't look at the position as early as Day 2. There are still a ton of very good safety prospects available, including my round two and three best fits. Like cornerback, this is a position that is difficult to project because the Bucs could go one of three ways here. If they plan on keeping Tykee Smith at safety full time, this position becomes less of a need and nickel corner is likely the way to go. However, if the plan is to drop him down in the slot in 11 personnel looks, the team could definitely use an upgrade in the room. The third option is to draft a versatile safety as they did with Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. That would allow all three players to be on the field at the same time and have interchangeability to keep teams guessing on what they will do.
If that's the route they take, my second-round fit, Xavier Watts, would be a perfect selection for them at 53 if he makes it there. He's a ball hawk with 15 interceptions the last two seasons and is versatile enough to play both safety positions and the slot. Kevin Winston Jr. is my third-round fit and has tremendous upside in a more traditional strong safety role. While my fourth round fit Jonas Sanker is similar in style to Winston Jr. The other two potential options could be Andrew Mukuba, whom I have mocked to the Bucs, and Billy Bowman Jr., who had an informal interview with the team at the NFL Combine.
READ MORE: Buccaneers receive draft grade for Ohio State wide receiver pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• BREAKING: Buccaneers draft Ohio State wide receiver in shocking pick
• Lions star surpasses Buccaneers safety with historic payday
• Buccaneers running back stirs rumors regarding franchise future
• Buccaneers just outside Top 10 in new power rankings ahead of NFL draft