Bucs Right Tackle Downgraded to Out Ahead of Eagles Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were hoping to get a key starter back for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they'll have to wait a little longer.
The Bucs have been hurting on the offensive line, and much of that is due to Luke Goedeke's absence after suffering a concussion at some point either during or after the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Goedeke failed to get through concussion protocol in his first and second weeks after the injury, but he was expected to clear that protocol and play against the Eagles on Sunday.
Well, that won't be the case. As it turns out, Goedeke did not pass concussion protocol and he will not play against Philadelphia.
Goedeke will once again be replaced by Justin Skule, who has struggled at right tackle in Goedeke's absence. With Skule playing right tackle, Tampa Bay has given up 12 sacks in two games, and they'll face a Philadelphia defensive front that will be much more of a challenge on Sunday.
There's some other interesting news that comes with the downgrades and elevations. Running back Rachaad White was added to the injury report and is questionable with an illness, and punter Trenton Gill has been elevated up from the practice squad — that seems to indicate that punter Jake Camarda has been benched, so we'll see how that works out for them coming up in this matchup.
Tampa Bay will face off against Philadelphia on Sunday a 1 p.m. EST.
