Buccaneers rival Saints add new weapon with signing of 26-year-old WR
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, it seemingly felt as if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did enough to enter the upcoming season as the favorites to once again win the NFC South. The Bucs did what they needed to in free agency as well as in the draft, where they drafted on both sides of the ball despite many believing they would go defense-heavy.
While the Bucs believe they did what they needed to continue their stranglehold over the division, the rest of the division also improved this offseason via trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are believed to be the strongest candidates to unseat the Buccaneers atop of the division, while the New Orleans Saints are starting from scratch with a new coaching staff in place.
The New Orleans Saints have also done a revamp of their roster this offseason, and following rookie minicamp, they have added to their wide receiver core by signing former Cleveland Browns' wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Peoples-Jones will be joining a wide receiver room that isn't all that impressive with Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, Rashid Shaheed, Bub Means and Cedrick Wilson Jr. to try and help out an offense that struggled last season.
New Orleans' lack of upper-level talent in the wide receiver room likely isn't their biggest issue, as former starting quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement — leaving Peoples-Jones and the rest of the unit to catch passes from an unproven quarterback in 2025. New Orleams' QB roster currently consists of rookie Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.
Peoples-Jones didn't play during the 2024 season and will be trying to re-establish himself in the NFL. Before not playing last year, Peoples-Jones split the 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.
Before making his way to Detroit midway through the 2023 season, Peoples-Jones spent three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he saw the best production of his career. 2022 was Peoples-Jones' best season in the NFL, posting 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.
The Saints will be hoping that they can help Peoples-Jones locate the old version of himself from early in his career. While a long shot, he is still young at just 26 years old, so there is the possibility he could end up reviving his career — especially considering the Saints' dire need on that side of the ball.
However, the quarterback situation in New Orleans could be the one thing that holds Peoples-Jones and the rest of the wide receivers back from reaching their full potential in 2025 and the foreseeable future.
