Bucs running backs named Top 5 by analyst
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the best backfields in the league this past season led by Bucky Irving, and they are still expected to be one of the best going into 2025.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked the top backfields in the league and placed the Bucs at No. 5.
Bucs best in backfield
"In 2024, Irving led all rookies in rushing (1,122) and finished with a team-leading 1,514 scrimmage yards. In three of the last six weeks of the campaign, he rushed for 113-plus yards," Moton wrote.
"Irving shared the workload with [Rachaad] White, who ceded a significant number of touches to his rookie running mate. Still, the versatile tailback eclipsed 1,000 scrimmage yards, averaging a career-high 4.3 yards per carry. While Irving and White led the backfield, [Sean] Tucker filled in the gaps, accumulating 417 scrimmage yards and scoring three touchdowns. If Grizzard pushes the right buttons with his play-calling, Tampa Bay's backfield will continue to garner leaguewide respect."
The only teams that ranked higher than the Bucs were the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.
The Bucs need to recognize this strength and utilize it more going into the 2025 campaign.
