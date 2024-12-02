Bucs Scrape by Panthers, Take 26-23 OT Win
To say this game was up-and-down may be generous. It was a crazy contest, but in the end, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win.
The Buccaneers barely skated by the Carolina Panthers in a 26-23 overtime victory on Sunday, moving to 6-6 on the year. With an Atlanta Falcons loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, both the Bucs and Falcons are 6-6, but the Buccaneers need one more win to overtake the Falcons in the NFC South.
Both teams went three-and-out to start proceedings off in Charlotte, and then the Panthers did it again on their second drive. The Bucs would march down the field in their second crack at it, completing the drive with a ridiculous goal-line catch for a two-yard touchdown to put Tampa Bay up 7-0. The Panthers kicked a 47-yard field goal on the next drive to bring it to 7-3, and the Bucs got the ball back as the first quarter wound to a close.
The Bucs punted back to the Panthers to begin the second half, and although the Panthers got inside the 20 on the subsequent drive, they missed a field goal and kept the score at 7-3. The Bucs had a series of penalties that backed them up on the next drive, though, and punted from their own end zone back to Carolina. The Panthers would make them pay the next drive, with Bryce Young taking it in himself on a scramble to put Carolina up 10-7. The Bucs got down inside the five, but penalties and drops caused them to kick a field goal and tie it 10-10. The Panthers went on the march and crossed the field, but another missed field goal kept it 10-10 as Tampa Bay got the ball back with 1:45 to go in the half. Disaster struck when Baker Mayfield threw an interception, however, and the Panthers capitalized by marching downfield and kicking a field goal to end the half on top 13-10.
Tampa Bay needed to do some damage coming out of the first half and into the second, but were unable to get going and punted to the Panthers. The Panthers punted the ball back and the Bucs weren't able to capitalize on the ensuing drive, but Baker Mayfield went down with an injury and was taken to the medical tent. Kyle Trask came out to start the ensuing drive for the Buccaneers, but Mayfield came back in two players later — and immediately threw an interception, allowing the Panthers to kick a field goal and make it 16-10 before the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay struck first in the fourth quarter, driving down the field with Bucky Iriving taking 8 of 11 plays before punching in the ball in the end zone on a running play. The Bucs went up 17-16 at that point, and after the Panthers stalled out on their next drive, Tampa Bay kicked a field goal to go up 20-16 with 3:05 left. The Panthers wouldn't die easily, though, orchestrating a long touchdown drive that saw them go up 23-20 with around 30 seconds left. Tampa Bay struck right back, though, moving down the field and kicking a field goal to take this game to OT at 23-all.
The Bucs weren't able to score on their first drive in OT, and kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a 55-yard field goal to keep the game at 23-23. The Panthers looked to get in field goal range, but running back Chubba Hubbard fumbled and gave the ball back to Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders next week. If they win that and the Atlanta Falcons lose to the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay will be your NFC South leaders once again.
