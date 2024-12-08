Buccaneers Sign Linebacker, Elevate Two For Sunday's Game Against The Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few injuries heading into their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Injuries have ravaged this team all season and again take their toll this week.
On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles ruled out several players in linebacker K.J. Britt, safety Mike Edwards outside linebacker Markees Watts, and cornerback Troy Hill. Hill was subsequently placed on injured reserve with foot and knee injuries and Watts still has not been activated off of the list.
To make matters worse, the Bucs ruled out several more players on Saturday. Backup linebacker J.J. Russell was ruled out after being tagged with a questionable designation after popping up on the Friday injury report with a hamstring injury. With Britt already out, the Bucs were left extremely thin at linebacker, so they promoted Antonio Grier Jr. from the practice squad. Grier Jr. has split his time between the practice squad and active roster, appearing in games from Week 5 through Week 8 and recording a special teams tackle.
In addition, the Bucs elevated cornerback Dallis Flowers after corner Josh Hayes also suffered a hamstring injury on Friday and was ruled out on Saturday. Flowers signed to the Buccaneers practice squad on October 16 after being released by the Colts. He has experience playing in 21 games, including five starts. He's likely to fill Hayes' role on special teams and provide depth should the Bucs suffer an injury with Tyrek Funderburk, the only healthy corner behind Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum.
In a move that was expected since Monday's release of Trenton Gill, the Bucs have also elevated punter Jack Browning. The rookie punter entered the league as an undrafted free agent this season spending time with the Bills and Ravens before signing to Tampa Bay's practice squad on October 23. He will handle punting, holding and kickoff duties for the Buccaneers.
