Bucs Star Downgraded To Out Ahead Of Broncos Matchup
It's only three weeks into the season, but the Buccaneers have already been hit hard with the injury bug. Before the season began they lost future star defensive lineman Calijah Kancey to a calf injury that has kept him out of the first games. In the waning moments of Week 1, they lost All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a foot injury, and that was after losing number three corner Bryce Hall for the season with a fractured Tibia and dislocated ankle.
Right tackle Luke Goedeke suffered a concussion and hasn't played since Week 1 and last week, Bucs defensive lineman Vita Vea left the game early with a lower leg injury. Vea avoided major injury and was diagnosed with a sprained MCL noted as day-to-day. Vea missed Wednesday and Thursday practice but attempted to give it a go on Friday. He was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report but there was a chance he could suit up.
Unfortunately, the Bucs deemed Vea not ready to go on Saturday, officially ruling him out against the Broncos. It makes sense to sit Vea so as not to further risk injury to his MCL. This is a game the Bucs should be able to get by without him and they just signed defensive lineman C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster for reinforcement.
In addition, the Bucs have ruled out speedy wide receiver Kam Johnson. The undrafted free agent turned heads throughout the offseason and made the final roster out of training camp as the team's fifth receiver. He is dealing with an ankle injury.
With injuries to the defensive line and receiving corps. the Bucs elevated two players this week. Veteran wideout Sterling Shepard will take the field for the first time with the Buccaneers. The team also elevated defensive lineman Mike Greene for the third and final time this season. With his third elevation, Greene can no longer be brought up from the practice squad after his week. If the team needed him for game day they would need to promote him to the active roster.
