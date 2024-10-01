Bucs Star Wide Receiver Returns to Practice Tuesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an extensive injury report, but Bucs fans can rest easy — at least one star Bucs player is very likely to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.
It's just a walkthrough, so it can be hard to gauge participation exactly — but wide receiver Mike Evans, put down on the injury report with a calf on Monday, was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday. Likewise, defensive tackle William Gholston did not participate Monday with a knee injury, but he was back at practice in a limited capacity as well, paving the way for both players to see the field on Thursday night.
READ MORE: Bucs Elevate Veteran WR to 53-Man Roster
Otherwise, the injury report was exactly the same as on Monday. It is looking increasingly grim that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey will make their debuts against the Atlanta Falcons, as both did not participate. Offensive tackle Luke Goedeke needs to pass his test to leave concussion protocol, and while he can do that on Wednesday, his lack of participation on the first two days makes it a bit unlikely.
Injuries have hampered this team the past few weeks, and they've made adjustments to the roster as a result. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis headed to IR Tuesday and Antonio Grier was elevated to take his place, and the Bucs also elevated wideout Sterling Shepard amid injuries to Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs Star WR Doesn't Practice Monday Ahead of Falcons Game
• Former Bucs QB Sounds Off on Brady, Mayfield Controversy
• Bucs Take Solo Lead of NFC South for First Time in 2024