Former Bucs QB Sounds Off on Brady, Mayfield Controversy
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off a commanding 33-16 win over their NFC rivals the Philadelphia Eagles with both the offense and defense showing out in their own ways. However, that hasn't been the headline since the final whistle sounded, as some controversy between the Bucs' former quarterback and current FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady and current quarterback Baker Mayfield had some choice remarks about the other in somewhat of a passive-aggressive manner.
The whole situation started with comments made by Baker Mayfield about his transition and fit with the Buccaneers since being tossed around the league and that spilled over into Sunday's broadcast with Brady claiming having Super Bowl rings is less stressful than not.
The clip below will go further into Brady's live, on-air comments, but it's a comment from another former Bucs' quarterback that might keep this thing going as Ryan Fitzpatrick chimed in to chirp Brady for how he approached the retaliation.
Fitzmagic and Brady have a long history of disagreeing with one another and this is just another one of those instances. I get where Fitz is coming from as it did seem a bit offputting for Brady to talk about a former peer in that manner, but at the end of the day both Brady and Baker are successful and they have done so by leading in their ways.
Brady and Mayfield spoke before the game and afterward and it doesn't seem as if there is any bad blood between the two moving forward. Both are great individuals who likely laughed this one off as being taken out of context.
The Buccaneers and their faithful are grateful for what all three quarterbacks have and are still doing for their franchise, so in the meantime, we should all turn our attention back to what is happening on the field for the Bucs in 2024 as they look to maintain their position atop the NFC South.
