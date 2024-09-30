Bucs Gameday

Bucs Take Solo Lead of NFC South for First Time in 2024

It's good to be king — for now.

River Wells

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) reacts after a sack against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

It took a few weeks, but your Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand alone in the NFC South.

The Bucs have been tied at the top of the division with the New Orleans Saints for the first two weeks of the season after both teams mirrored a 2-1 start, but there's been some shakeups in Week 4. To start, the Buccaneers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 33-16 at home in Raymond James Stadium, propelling them to 3-1 to sit atop the South unmatched. They still don't have any division wins, but that could change in the next two weeks when they play the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints back to back.

Team

W

L

T

Pct

PF

PA

Home

Away

Stk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3

1

0

.750

97

78

2-1

1-0

W1

Atlanta Falcons

2

2

0

.500

75

85

1-2

1-0

W1

New Orleans Saints

2

2

0

.500

121

70

1-1

1-1

L2

Carolina Panthers

1

3

0

.250

73

129

0-2

1-1

L1

READ MORE: Future Hall of Famer is Bucs 'X-Factor' in Win vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons played each other, and New Orleans had a big opportunity to stay at the top of the South even in a tie, as they'd be 3-1 and have two division wins. That wasn't meant to be, though, as they dropped the game after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal as time expired. Atlanta's 26-24 win at home put them at second in the NFC South with a win over the Saints head-to-head, and they'll get to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Thursday night.

The Carolina Panthers have looked better with Andy Dalton at the helm, but they weren't good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Bengals won by 10 points, 34-24, and Carolina dropped to 1-3 at the bottom of the division.

The Bucs and Falcons will play each other on Thursday night in Atlanta while the Saints will face off against the titanic Kansas City Chiefs on the road and the Panthers will square off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Instant Reactions From Bucs' Dominant Win Over Eagles

• Bucs RB Extends Lead With First Career TD vs. Eagles

• Mike Evans Makes Bucs History With Opening TD vs. Eagles

• Buccaneers Build Lead With Second Passing TD vs. Eagles

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News