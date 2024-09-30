Bucs Take Solo Lead of NFC South for First Time in 2024
It took a few weeks, but your Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand alone in the NFC South.
The Bucs have been tied at the top of the division with the New Orleans Saints for the first two weeks of the season after both teams mirrored a 2-1 start, but there's been some shakeups in Week 4. To start, the Buccaneers dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 33-16 at home in Raymond James Stadium, propelling them to 3-1 to sit atop the South unmatched. They still don't have any division wins, but that could change in the next two weeks when they play the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints back to back.
Team
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Home
Away
Stk
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3
1
0
.750
97
78
2-1
1-0
W1
Atlanta Falcons
2
2
0
.500
75
85
1-2
1-0
W1
New Orleans Saints
2
2
0
.500
121
70
1-1
1-1
L2
Carolina Panthers
1
3
0
.250
73
129
0-2
1-1
L1
The New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons played each other, and New Orleans had a big opportunity to stay at the top of the South even in a tie, as they'd be 3-1 and have two division wins. That wasn't meant to be, though, as they dropped the game after Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo hit a 58-yard field goal as time expired. Atlanta's 26-24 win at home put them at second in the NFC South with a win over the Saints head-to-head, and they'll get to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Thursday night.
The Carolina Panthers have looked better with Andy Dalton at the helm, but they weren't good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Bengals won by 10 points, 34-24, and Carolina dropped to 1-3 at the bottom of the division.
The Bucs and Falcons will play each other on Thursday night in Atlanta while the Saints will face off against the titanic Kansas City Chiefs on the road and the Panthers will square off with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
