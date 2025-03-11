Buccaneers star reacts to big $14 million defensive signing from Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Yaya Diaby played well in 2024, delivering pressure and winning his reps — he just struggled to bring down the quarterback. But now, after the first day of free agency, he'll be paired with an edge rusher who has a long history of getting sacks.
The Bucs signed Haason Reddick on Monday for what would be the very first signing of free agency (what a quick negotiation!). Reddick had a bit of a holdout situation with the New York Jets and thus didn't contribute much last year, but the four years prior, he had 11 or more sacks and was vaunted as one of the league's best pass rushers. The move is a low-risk, high-reward venture, and Diaby is very excited about playing with Reddick in Tampa Bay.
Diaby made sure to post the news on his Instagram, which he followed with a photoshop of him and Reddick in the same picture with two "Keep quiet" emojis. He seems ready to get to work with Reddick, and that should benefit him in more ways than one.
Reddick could teach Diaby a lot about the pass rushing position, and he could particularly teach him how he brings down the quarterback. Reddick will also get taught himself by a former coach, as he'll be under Buccaneers outside linebackers coach Larry Foote, who coached Reddick in Arizona with the Cardinals. All this synergy can only mean great things for Diaby, who is still developing at the NFL level.
