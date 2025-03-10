Jason Licht reveals what Chris Godwin's return means for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has had his fair share of hits over the years. Among them, selecting Chris Godwin in the third round of the NFL Draft (84th overall) out of Penn State back in 2017 should be considered at or near the very top of the list.
Since pretty much the moment he first arrived in Tampa Bay, Godwin has established himself as one of the league's most consistent and versatile receiving threats. Godwin's work ethic and toughness, combined with his sure hands, willingness to block, and ability to cook defenders whether lined up inside or outside, have made him a fan favorite in Tampa Bay.
Despite being just 29 years of age, Godwin has already established himself as the second best wide receiver in the history of the Buccaneers franchise, trailing only Mike Evans in terms of receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Which is why it should have been a surprise no one that Godwin was widely considered to be the top receiver available in this year's class of free agents.
When free agency officially kicked off on Monday afternoon, it was a pleasant surprise for the fans in Tampa Bay to learn that Godwin had agreed to re-sign with the Buccaneers on a 3-year, $66 million contract.
A short time later, the same man who drafted him into the NFL eight seasons ago, sent out a statement sharing his thoughts on the new deal that would keep his trusty receiver in Tampa Bay for at least the next few seasons.
"Chris has been crucial to our success and we are excited to ensure he remains a part of our offensive core into the future," said General Manager Jason Licht via FOX Sports reporter Greg Auman.
"He has an unparalleled work ethic, is a tremendous leader, and is a pro in every sense of the word. His versatility, combined with his playmaking ability and consistency, makes him a perfect fit for our offense."
Licht's words ring true. It's obvious that the Buccaneers' organization, just like it's fans, has an immense appreciation for the ability, character, and value that Godwin brings to the team. The fact that Godwin reportedly turned down an additional $20 million from other suitors in order to return to the Bucs is proof that he appreciates them just as much.
