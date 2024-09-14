Former Buccaneers Cornerback Aiding Lions' Game Plan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions will lock-in on Sunday afternoon in a rematch of their 2023 Divisional Round Playoffs matchup.
In that game, the Buccaneers gave the Lions a strong test but ultimately fell short of their goal of not only winning that game but the next two after it en route to the organization's third Super Bowl title.
As you can imagine, a lot of the same players on each side of this matchup will be there, but one new member of the roster in Detroit — cornerback Carlton Davis III — has switched sides in this matchup after being with Tampa Bay last year and the five years before it.
READ MORE: Bucs HC Todd Bowles Confident vs. Lions Despite Injuries
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke about Davis' impact on their preparation for this Bucs rematch, giving the cornerback high praise for his ability to communicate his knowledge of receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
"He gave the best introduction of those receivers that I've ever heard a (defensive back) talk," Glenn shared. "The way he articulated, like how these guys are, how they act, how they operate, was pretty amazing... I wish I actually taped that just for my own — just so I could show it to other players, 'This is how you do it.'"
Glenn also went on to say that he could tell his new cornerback is bringing a little extra juice to his preparation this week. Understandable, after being traded from the team he not only was drafted by but won a championship with not too long ago.
But Davis says this is just another game.
"Honestly this isn't something that I'm circling, this isn't something that's personal for me, it's more so business," Davis said. "I more so want to win this game for the 2024 Detroit Lions than I am trying to get payback or anything like that. I'm not bitter about anything that's gone on, I'm happy I'm here and I'm just moving forward and looking forward."
I don't think anyone believes this is just another game for Davis, nor should it be. But we all understand why he wouldn't stand on ceremony days before the contest and send a message to Evans and Godwin that he wants to show them up either.
After all, the bonds of football go beyond logos, but so does the competition. And as any ex would, we're sure Davis is looking forward to his play and his advice standing out in a Lions win over the Buccaneers this weekend.
READ MORE: Key Matchups to Decide Buccaneers vs. Lions in Week 2
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Lions HC Dan Campbell Gives Praise to Bucs' Roster
• Tom Brady Tried to Get Julian Edelman to the Bucs
• Injured Bucs Starter Takes Big Step in Practice to Play vs. Lions