Former Buccaneers Super Bowl champion linebacker signs with Raiders
One former member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders are signing linebacker Devin White to a one-year contract Friday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported. White reunites with general manager John Spytek, who was Tampa Bay's director of player personnel when the Buccaneers made White a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. White will reunite with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who was his former teammate prior to his retirement.
READ MORE: Buccaneers re-sign former Cardinals defensive lineman to one-year deal
The 27-year-old was named to the Second Team All-Pro team in 2020 and is a one-time Pro Bowler. He was also a member of the Buccaneers' Super Bowl Championship-winning team in 2020.
White began the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he didn't appear in a game with the Eagles before being cut. He landed with the Houston Texans, where he appeared in 7 games with 19 tackles. He has notched 585 combined tackles, including 40 for loss, 23.0 sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions over the course of his career.
White will now compete for a starting spot with the Raiders, with Las Vegas in need of playmakers on their defense.
READ MORE: Newest Buccaneers re-signing is more important than you think
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Which Buccaneers are still available in free agency?
• Buccaneers GM Jason Licht is excited about new $14 million free agent signing
• Colts linebacker linked to Buccaneers in free agency
• Buccaneers linked to $21 million Buffalo Bills cornerback in free agency