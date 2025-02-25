Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski eying NFL return
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may soon see the return of a familiar face in the NFL, as former tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly training for a potential comeback.
According to NFL writer Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com, Gronkowski has been intensifying his workouts, sparking speculation about a return to professional football. While the Buccaneers were his last team before retiring in 2022, it's yet to be determined if his comeback would lead him back to Tampa Bay.
Here is what Lammey said about a potential Gronkowski return:
"Sources tell me Gronkowski has been working out in Vail this offseason as he wants to physically be ready for another NFL season. High-altitude training in the offseason could help him prepare for the rigors of training camp if a team shows interest. At age 35, and with a few years of rest on his body, Gronkowski may be better suited for a return than some think."
During his tenure with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski made a significant impact, especially during their Super Bowl LV run in the 2020 season. Reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady, Gronkowski played a pivotal role in the team's offensive strategy. In Super Bowl LV, he recorded two touchdown receptions, contributing to Tampa Bay's decisive 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This performance not only showcased his enduring talent but also solidified his legacy as one of the game's premier tight ends.
Gronkowski's history with Tampa Bay is marked by resilience and success. After initially retiring in 2019, he returned to join the Buccaneers in 2020, signing a one-year contract. His chemistry with Brady was evident throughout the season, culminating in their Super Bowl triumph. Following another productive season in 2021, Gronkowski announced his retirement once more in 2022.
