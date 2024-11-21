Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton Believes in His Team Following Bye Week

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers center is feeling confident in his squad coming out of the bye week before gearing up for the final stretch of the season.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) gestures at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefsduring the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a rough stretch to end the first half of their 2024 season, losing five out of their last six before the bye week. Now, coming off the bye week, they will need to almost win out to go, along with help from other teams, to even have a chance at making the playoffs.

Luckily for the Bucs, the second half of their schedule isn't quite the gauntlet that they faced to end the first half. With so much pressure on the Buccaneers, the team must rally around a single message and come together to make this dream a reality and the players understand that.

While the Buccaneers' players understand the message about what they have to do, they also believe that their team can go out there and beat anyone. That resonated following practice on Wednesday when Buccaneers' rookie first-round pick, center Graham Barton, stated that if they finished games the way they were supposed to then they likely would have won more games than lost while also acknowledging that everyone needs to look inside themselves to close out some of these games.

Barton and the rest of the Bucs' offensive line have been one of the best in the league and after years of uncertainty surrounding who would be playing along the line, it seems as if the team has now found its foundation of the offense.

The Bucs' offense has been flying high despite missing numerous weapons on the offensive side of the ball and they will look to continue their hot play with Mike Evans back on the field when they head to New York to take on the struggling Giants.

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

