Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton Believes in His Team Following Bye Week
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a rough stretch to end the first half of their 2024 season, losing five out of their last six before the bye week. Now, coming off the bye week, they will need to almost win out to go, along with help from other teams, to even have a chance at making the playoffs.
Luckily for the Bucs, the second half of their schedule isn't quite the gauntlet that they faced to end the first half. With so much pressure on the Buccaneers, the team must rally around a single message and come together to make this dream a reality and the players understand that.
While the Buccaneers' players understand the message about what they have to do, they also believe that their team can go out there and beat anyone. That resonated following practice on Wednesday when Buccaneers' rookie first-round pick, center Graham Barton, stated that if they finished games the way they were supposed to then they likely would have won more games than lost while also acknowledging that everyone needs to look inside themselves to close out some of these games.
Barton and the rest of the Bucs' offensive line have been one of the best in the league and after years of uncertainty surrounding who would be playing along the line, it seems as if the team has now found its foundation of the offense.
The Bucs' offense has been flying high despite missing numerous weapons on the offensive side of the ball and they will look to continue their hot play with Mike Evans back on the field when they head to New York to take on the struggling Giants.
