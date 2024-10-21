Buccaneers vs. Ravens: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
There isn't one team that has separated itself from the rest of the pack in the NFL this year, and that leaves the door open for a team to take that mantle. Two of those teams will be playing on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens make their way to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium.
With two of the most potent offenses in the league, there are bound to be fireworks galore once Toe meets Leather around 8:15 local time tonight.
Here is all the information you need for tonight's primetime matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens.
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Kickoff Time
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
Monday, October 21st, 8:15 PM EST
TV Channel
ABC/ESPN - Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Preview
The Buccaneers and Ravens are set to square off in a much-anticipated matchup on Monday night and there is a ton to like on both sides.
After dealing with hurricanes over the past month, the Buccaneers are finally getting back to normalcy and provided their fan base some happiness in their blowout of the New Orleans Saints last week that finally saw the Buccaneers' running game come to life with Rachaad White injured.
The Ravens play a very physical brand of football and that is evidenced by them having one of the best offensive running attacks in the league led by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson while also owning the league's best rushing defense thus far into the season.
The Buccaneers look to be getting more healthy, but they will likely be without starting cornerback Jamel Dean, TE Payne Durham, and WR Kameron Johnson. After being injured last week, running back Rachaad White will return, and after a scare with his hamstring last week, Mike Evans has received the go-ahead to suit up as well.
Despite being the road team, the Ravens are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings. However, there are a ton of other good bets to be placed on the game with so much star power on the gridiron.
Prediction For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a roll and off to a nice 4-2 start to their season but are now in the midst of the hardest stretch of their schedule with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town.
While the Bucs have things sailing well in Tampa Bay, the Ravens have also been on a roll of their own while also owning a 4-2 record. It will be imperative for the Bucs' offense to continue to start hot and for the defense to stop their running game between Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.
This matchup is a tough one to pick, but with the game being in Tampa in a primetime matchup I believe the Bucs will do just enough to pull off a close victory.
Buccaneers 24, Ravens 21
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
